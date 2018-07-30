Rains has delivered a collection that bridges the personal perspectives of the individual and the other for AW18.
RAINS is a Danish rainwear company founded in 2012. Inspired by both Scandinavian weather and traditional design, RAINS mixes craftsmanship with innovative techniques, to create rainwear made to last beyond the season. For Autumn & Winter 2018, inspired by the viewpoint of others; be it inwards or outwards, or in the matter of beliefs, the collection has been designed with an empathetic approach to the viewpoint of others as well as the individual. Taking a hint from the season, the new collection is expressed through a color palette of moss green, tan sand, crisp blue and a pop of orange!
As a result, the new campaign visualizes a fashion story of strength and beauty, through a minimalistic design approach. With the use of color throughout, it’s hard to take your eyes off of the mesmerizing imagery and the electric Scandinavian vibe. The new collection features a range of jackets and accessories with an amazing unisex approach! With the new season just around the corner, the new collection is the perfect one-stop destination for your next fall wardrobe.
