Ørgreen Optics Serve Up a Summer of Surf

For Ørgreen, ‘Less is more’ when it comes to producing their elegant eyewear.
Driven by curiosity, discrete detail and the desire do things a little bit differently. Hailing from Copenhagen in the late 90s, Ørgreen’s has had a fair few years to develop their place in the market, and hone their skills within their design team and with their manufacturers in Japan.
Between the blue sky and the glistening water, a very special figure subsists: the surfer.
This summer, the pull of the tide and sea air is what is inspiring the brand’s new optical frames. Simple, sleek and oh so beautiful, a tranquil hedonism that captures your gazed. ‘Surf’s Up’ is a collection as timeless as surfing itself. The monochromatic colours are modest and minimal, embodying the brand’s ideals but also taking cues from the coastline and open sea. The matte colours have a hint of metallic built in, allowing the colours to shimmer and glint like the surface of the sea being hit by the sun. The frames take their names from iconic surfing location around the world, like New Zealand’s Manu Bay and El Salvador’s tropical Sunzal coast.
Surfing represents not only a sport, but a way of life, structured around the recurring rise of the tide and the eternal beating of the waves.
You can browse the beautiful new summer collection online and in-store across Copenhagen.
