Luxury Products to Give Your Bathroom Life

A scented candle is mandatory in every “luxurious” bathroom and this one from Byredo is just perfect. The minimal yet expensive-feeling packaging will look beautiful in every bathroom, no matter what your decor looks like which is a huge plus! Apart from the aesthetics, Byredo is known for their wide range of scents, which makes it easier for you to find your favorite one to take home.
Available at Byredo.se
If you’re looking for an all natural hand wash that’s actually good for your hands and looks fancy on your bathroom sink, look no further! This all-natural hand wash from Bondi Wash is rich with the finest essential oils, anti-bacterial Australian bush oil and soothes and smoothes with its natural moisturisers – dry hands are not cute! This wash is also available in 4 different scents to suit every home.
Available at Bondi Wash
Say hello to your new favorite toothpaste. Have you ever seen a toothpaste this luxurious looking? Didn’t think so! This toothpaste from Aesop is as good ( if not better) than your regular toothpaste but 100 times more aesthetically pleasing for the eye and for your bathroom decor! Its’ mint green color makes it easy for you to add a pop of color to your bathroom without going crazy, and without breaking the bank.
Available at Aesop
If you look good but don’t smell good, then whats the point of looking good? Same goes for your bathroom. You/your guests need to smell the luxury you have created in your bathroom not only see it, that is the ultimate goal. Fragrance sticks are perfect for creating that luxurious feel, without you actually making any effort at all, apart from picking a great scent.
Available at Rituals
For more interiors tips >>>
Tags: Bathroom Decor, home interiors, interiors
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
It’s no secret that Glossier is slowly taking over every…
Fashion photographer and -editor: Crista Repo Model: Saga Kinne, Brand…
There are millions of things that can cause skin irritations,…