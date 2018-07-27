Editorial: You Said, Fall Will Come

Focusing on the beauty and detail in fair and sustainable fashion.
Blouse: Jan N‘ June | Pullover: Lana Organic | Earrings: Vrnq | Rings: Folkdays
Turtleneck: Jan N‘ June | T-shirt: Womom | Trousers: Folkdays | Shoes: Nine to Five
Pullover: Lana Organic | Dress: A Kind of Guise | Bag: Cruba | Rings: Folkdays | Shoes: Grand Step Shoes
Shirt: Womom | Trousers: Fiofi | Shoes: Grand Step Shoes
Dress: Deepmello | Earrings: Folkdays
Body: Erlich Textil | Trousers: Cruba | Coat: Rudolf Vienna | Earrings: Vrnq | Shoes: Grand Step Shoes
Scarf: Cruba
Underwear: Erlich Textil | Coat: Fiofi | Belt: Deepmello
Pullovers: Rudolf Vienna and Another View | Trousers: A Kind of Guise | Ring: Folkdays
Longsleeve: A Kind of Guise | Top: Fiofi | Slip: Erlich textil | Earrings: Vrnq
Pullover: Rudolf Vienna | Dress: Buki Akomolafe | Shoes: Grand Step Shoes
Top: Jan N‘ June | Trousers: Fiofi | Jacket: Cruba
Photography and Art Direction: Lena Scherer
Styling: Elisabeth von Hardenberg
Model: Marija @ Ice Models
Hair & Make-up: Sabrina Wolf @ Bigoudi
For more fashion editorials >>>
Tags: webitorial
Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.
Model: Alberte Treiner Photographer: Christopher…
Raise Your Voice! Raise Your Flag! It’s Pride Time! Motivated…
Photographer: Eli Sverlander Fashion Designers and Stylists: Alva Lingestål…