Editorial: You Said, Fall Will Come

Focusing on the beauty and detail in fair and sustainable fashion.

 

Blouse: Jan N‘ June | Pullover: Lana Organic | Earrings: Vrnq | Rings: Folkdays

Turtleneck: Jan N‘ June | T-shirt: Womom | Trousers: Folkdays | Shoes: Nine to Five

Pullover: Lana Organic | Dress: A Kind of Guise | Bag: Cruba | Rings: Folkdays | Shoes: Grand Step Shoes

Shirt: Womom | Trousers: Fiofi | Shoes: Grand Step Shoes

Dress: Deepmello | Earrings: Folkdays

Body: Erlich Textil | Trousers: Cruba | Coat: Rudolf Vienna | Earrings: Vrnq | Shoes: Grand Step Shoes

Scarf: Cruba

Underwear: Erlich Textil | Coat: Fiofi | Belt: Deepmello

Pullovers: Rudolf Vienna and Another View | Trousers: A Kind of Guise | Ring: Folkdays

Longsleeve: A Kind of Guise | Top: Fiofi | Slip: Erlich textil | Earrings: Vrnq

Pullover: Rudolf Vienna | Dress: Buki Akomolafe | Shoes: Grand Step Shoes

Top: Jan N‘ June | Trousers: Fiofi | Jacket: Cruba

 

Photography and Art Direction: Lena Scherer

Styling: Elisabeth von Hardenberg

Model: Marija @ Ice Models

Hair & Make-up: Sabrina Wolf @ Bigoudi

 

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Art Director

Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.

