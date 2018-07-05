COS Debut at Legendary Pitti Uomo

Pitti Uomo, the most significant platform for launching new collections and projects in men’s fashion, was graced by a rare but happily sight – fashion brand COS. Appointing a fast-fashion brand for the first time, spectators at Pitti Uomo where treated to COS’ new capsule collection ‘SOMA’ which features essential garments characterized by comfort and eminent design.
COS launched their capsule collection SOMA by throwing a contemporary dance performance directed by British choreographer Wayne McGregor. The dancers explored man’s movements in the everyday for their piece, and let the movements lead into a dance which played with the evergreen items’ fabrics and cuts.
“For me, COS is all about simplicity, focus, rigor, invention and play. These are all qualities I try to incorporate in a dance-making process. COS operates without borders, in a permanent state of discovery and revision – this openness is essential to any creative act.” – Wayne McGregor
Christophe Copin, the man in charge of COS’ menswear collections describes SOMA as a exploration in a everyday essentials and that “Every last detail has been conceived thinking about how men wearing our clothes move.”
The SOMA collection will be available on Cos’s e-shop at the 6th of September and at the label’s store in via della Spada, Florence.
Imgaes courtesy of COS and Pitti Uomo.
Tags: cos, Menswear, pitti uomo
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
