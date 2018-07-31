While Summer is in bloom, you’ll want to make the most of the sights and smells wherever you are. The best way to bring the outside indoors, is with flowers, and Bloomon has created their summer Resort collection, which is a beautiful mix of exotic smells and colours to woo your summer heart.
Inspired by sandy Mediterranean beaches, blue seas and enchanting wildlife, the bouquets are all wonderfully unique and lovingly arranged by Bloomon masters. Bloomon bouquets are not just a bunch of flowers, they are an experience to enjoy. Combining hot orange, red and yellow with subtler shades of white, lilac and rose, seasonal summer flowers like gladioli, dahlias and veronicas shine. Flowers are a brilliant wait to instantly lift the atmosphere in a room and portray a certain mood, and are a great way of introducing colour and dynamic into an interior space. If you’re one of those people who can’t decide on a colour that is right for your room, or you just like a lot of colours, flowers are great for experimenting and exploring options for spaces.
Bloomon’s Resort collection can be bought as part of a subscription or as one-off boquets in Denmark and across Europe. There are so many combinations to suit your personality and home, that i’m sure you’ll find something to suit your summer mood. The whole order service is tailored to your needs and wants, allowing you to choose the size of your bouquet and when you want it delivered, so you’ll never miss a bouquet! What’s more, Bloomon deliver their bouquets on special flower carrying bicycles in certain areas, which are great for environment and look cool too!
Now, who wants to go out and buy all the flowers? Cause I know my office could certainly do with a summer spruce!
