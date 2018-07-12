RECIPE: Midsummer Moments with Aquavit

There is a reason Midsummer is such a grand celebration across the Nordic countries. The long, cold nights are finally over, the sun is coming out to play, and we can finally make plans to enjoy the outdoors with friends and loved ones. The air is warm, the nights are long, but not dark, and everyone wants to enjoy the new found time.
To celebrate the new nights, we have teamed up with Celebrity Cruises to bring you this stunning smoking ruby cocktail that personifies the magic of midsummer and the spirit of Norway with its’ base of Aquavit. The sweetness of the berries and honey recreate the ripe seasonal fruits that are traditionally eaten during a midsummer celebration, the smokey aromas hint at the bonfires that are lit and the decorative wildflowers represent the blooms that are traditionally collected. Everything is finished off with gold leaf to represent the famous midnight sun natural, where the sun only sets for a few hours, or not at all in some of the most northern parts of the country.
You can make this cocktail with friends at a BBQ, or to show off your mixology skills at a dinner party, but either way, we’ll guarantee everyone will love it and be in the best midsummer mood. The best part? A little bit of added smoke, makes for a magical display against the midnight sun.
Ingredients
1 and ½ shots of Aquavit
1 shot of lemon juice
½ shot of mixed berry juicy (try blueberry, raspberry or cranberry)
½ shot of Ginger Syrup
Drizzle of runny honey
2 dashes Cardamom Bitters
1 egg white
Garnish: Gold leaf, herbs and wild flowers and smoked rosemary (optional)
Method
It seems summer is here to stay across Scandinavia, so gather your friends, some good food and pour yourself a glass for the long night ahead. We can’t wait to sit and enjoy the moments!
More Nordic delights this way >>
Tags: aquavit, cocktail, midsummer
Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.
The Magnum Pleasure Store opens in Magasin at Kongens Nytorv…
Talisker whisky is treating you to a special treat of…
Gladmat which in English means ‘Happy Food’, is a vibrant…