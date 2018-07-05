It’s no secret that Glossier is slowly taking over every girls vanity tables across the world. From their soft approach towards their customers to their cute minimal packaging, we all want to be a Glossier girl in a Glossier world. The brand was founded in 2014 by Emily Weiss, to empower women to embrace their true beauty without all the heavy makeup, and that is why Glossier’s motto is skincare first and makeup second. The brand’s products are created to lightly enhance your futures for a no-makeup makeup look.
We tried some of Glossier’s products and here are the ones that we loved.
Say bye bye to the tight feeling your face experiences after using facewash because the Milk Jelly Cleanser is here to banish this feeling. The unique creamy gel formula cleanses your face without stripping it from its natural oils. The best way to use this cleanser is on dry skin to remove makeup, grim, and impurities. For all the sensitive skin babes out there, I know how hard it is to find a gentle cleanser that actually works but thanks to Glossier I think we might found a new favorite!
Milky Jelly Cleanser, $18.00, available at Glossier
This ultra-hydrating formula is a must have in everyone’s purse! Balm Dotcom is a skin and lip salve that cures your dry patches/lips in a second! The formula is packed with antioxidants, natural emollients to nourish and repair dry, chafed skin. I use this on my cuticles and lips every night as a mask and I’m obsessed!
Balm Dotcom, $12.00, available at Glossier
With this product, Glossier aimed to create a gentle exfoliating formula to suit all skin types especially sensitive skin (thank you Glossier). The exfoliating liquid formula contains 10% blend of three acid groups; Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA), and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA). These acids will help to improve your skin within 4 weeks, gently removing any impurities, dead skin, and clogged pores, leaving you with glowy and healthy skin.
Solution, $24.00, available at Glossier
Glossier just changed the blush game forever with this product! All you need to do is squeeze a tiny dot on your finger (a little goes a long way with this product) and dot it on your cheeks, and VOILA you’re done. I’m usually not a big fan of liquid blushes but this airy, fluffy gel formula is very unique. Cloud paint goes on the cheeks without messing up your foundation and looks very natural on the skin (a huge plus).
Cloud Paint, $18.00, available at Glossier
Sooo…I saved the best for last. This might be my favorite product of the range, because I’m obsessed with eyeshadows and the formula is the formula of my dreams for everyday makeup. Lidstar is not you’re typical eyeshadow, at is more of an “enhancer” with a subtle wash of color. If you’re looking for a pigmented eyeshadow, i’m here to tell you that this formula is not for you, but if you’re looking for a healthy flush of color on your lids then this will be your bestie! Oh and I forgot to mention, Lidstar stays on ALL DAY! DOUBLE WIN!
Lidstar, $18.00, available at Glossier
Images courtesy of Glossier
Need more beauty inspo? We’ve got it all >>>
Tags: beauty, Glossier, makeup, skincare
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
Fashion photographer and -editor: Crista Repo Model: Saga Kinne, Brand…
There are millions of things that can cause skin irritations,…
Days are getting longer and as the harsh winter-winds turn…