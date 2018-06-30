Taking Pleasure Seriously with Magnum

The Magnum Pleasure Store opens in Magasin at Kongens Nytorv in Copenhagen on the 17th of August, and will be open until the 9th of September, so make sure you don’t miss out on a special summer treat! You’ll be able to design your own personalised Magnum, and also take a look at the beautiful collaborations with three Danish designers who have taken their ideas to a new level.
“At the Magnum Pleasure Store customers can design their own personal Magnum of creamy vanilla ice cream for only 40 danish kr.,“ says Ditte Meyer, Brand Manager at Magnum, “They can choose between three different coatings – the well-known dark, light or white chocolate, and they can as well choose between a range of toppings, ranging from dried raspberries to sea salt and pistachio nuts.”
This year the focus is on the enjoyment of the very first bite and the characteristic crack of the thick Magnum chocolate – the so-called ‘Magnum Pleasure Bite’, and if customers share the first bite of their Magnum under the hash tag #magnumpleasurebite they will entered into a prize draw to win some very tantalising and delicious prizes.
Three Danish Designers
Above all, Magnum wants to encourage people to take pleasure seriously. Maria Black, Adax and Second Female are the three best and most creative Danish designers within the jewelry, handbags and fashion sectors, respectively. By combining the quality of Magnum ice cream and the designers creations, the ultimate pleasure will be available this summer.
Maria Black has based her design on both the 90’s and her newly opened piercing studio. Having designed a gilded and pink hoop earring, which matches her dream Magnum, and is ‘pierced’ with edible gold earrings.
Second Female has taken inspiration from their spring 2019 collection, which is based on their love and fascination with the classical French woman. They have therefore designed a t-shirt with the print of a chic French woman with red lips and beret, and the same face has been transformed onto their Magnum ice cream.
Adax has based their design on the upcoming autumn collection, and designed a tote bag in light blue with their blooming floral print, so you can be carry your belongings in style. Just like the bag, the Magnum ice cream is light blue and decorated with delivate edible flowers and wood sorrel.
This year at Magasin, it will be possible to design both your own personal dream Magnum at the Magnum Pleasure Store, and also grab an exclusive item that the designers have created. Stock is very limited, so get down there fast!
Find all of the latest Nordic news HERE.
Tags: magasin, magnum, magnum pleasure store
Svava Jónsdóttir, who is Icelandic, has worked as a journalist for the past 23 years and has written three books. She has a BA-degree in Spanish and literature, a diploma in journalism, a teaching certification and a diploma in international relations. She is also a member of the board of the United Nations Association of Iceland. Her interests? Literature and music; she studied music for about a decade. And she likes to travel.
Jamie Looks is a new Danish eyewear brand which was…
Although summer has only just begun, Cecilie Bahnsen is making…
Talisker whisky is treating you to a special treat of…