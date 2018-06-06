Indulge Your Senses at the Blue Lagoon’s New Retreat

Like an oasis in the middle of the lava, blue water and steam of the Blue Lagoon, the hotel building rises from the ground like a phoenix made of concrete, wood, glass and alumunium. The Retreat at the Blue Lagoon Iceland is a new luxurious hotel and spa – an addition to the world famous Blue Lagoon that in 2012 National Geographic chose as one of 25 Wonders of the World. The reservoir originates from a nearby geothermal power plant; the warm water is rich in minerals – for example sulfur and silica – and bathing there has been a staple for Icelanders for years, and now tourists seeking the health benefits of the water.
The lead architects of the overall complex are Basalt Architects. They say they were guided by the principle that building and geology should become one, unified by the convergence of form, function and the volcanic earth. Basalt Architects and Milan-based Design Group Italia (DGI) designed the interior that is based on two ideas: Timelessness and sophistication. The idea is that The Retreat experience should be one of timelessness, but the atmosphere should be endowed with sophistication.
There are 62 suites in this modern oasis with floor-to-ceiling windows and sleek concreate walls: Modern, clean lines and minimalism perfectly combined. Some of the suites are right on the water’s edge, allowing for a fully seamless experience of the lagoon.
Guests staying at The Retreat have access to all of the Blue Lagoon’s facilities; each morning there is a guided yoga session, guided hikes are available as well as many more activities. The options are endless and provide guests with a 360 Icelandic experience, centred around one of the country’s greatest hotspotss. Literally.
There is nothing but the best on offer at The Retreat, combining all most all of the amazing things that Iceland has to offer, and definitely the best of The Blue Lagoon. A truly immersive expeirence that we would love to sink ourselves into.
Tags: blue lagoon, blue lagoon iceland, holiday
Svava Jónsdóttir, who is Icelandic, has worked as a journalist for the past 23 years and has written three books. She has a BA-degree in Spanish and literature, a diploma in journalism, a teaching certification and a diploma in international relations. She is also a member of the board of the United Nations Association of Iceland. Her interests? Literature and music; she studied music for about a decade. And she likes to travel.
