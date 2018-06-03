Inspired by Monki’s Kindness Campaign

Monki started their spring in the most lovable way, by launching a kindness campaign! Customers signed contracts in Monki’s stores promising to perform an act of kindness, and in return received a delightful treat.
We love this idea of encouraging small, simple ways to act kind and spread positive energy on a daily basis, something that we think is much needed considering the current situation in the world. Hopefully Monki’s kindness act will inspire other brands to follow, as being kind doesn’t have to be anything big or difficult. Simply encouraging and complimenting others, holding the door open for someone, smiling at a passerby or allowing yourself a break, will make any day that little bit brighter.
Kindness is contagious and is an instant feel good act, so we at Nordic Style Mag promise to act with compassion and want to encourage you too to pass on the kindness effect. Follow our writers way of being goodhearted here – and do share your own story, we would love to hear about your acts of affection!
Take a look at Monki’s other cool campaigns on our website.
Images courtesy of Monki.
Tags: Kindness, monki
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
Photography: Alice Åkerblom Photography Assistant: Erik J. Ögnelooh Hair…
For AW18, Vestiarium treats us to a soft, yet delicious color palette and…
Photographer: Jonas Lundberg Styling and make-up: Kristin Brulay Hair: Johanna…