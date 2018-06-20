Nordic Style Magazine

Ivana Helsinki’s Nostalgic 20th Anniversary Collection

Ivana Helsinki celebrates 20 years as a independent art, fashion and cinema brand!

Throughout the years, Ivana Helsinki not only have produced lovely collections with a melancholic vagabond vibe, but also treated their devotees with poetic short films and a range of interesting happenings such as small workshops (like how to take great photos and summer wreath making) and small music shows, to bigger events such as Superwood festival (this year it will be held on 12th – 14th October).

Ivana Helsinki is the first Finnish brand to have been shown at Paris Fashion Week. And this year, the unique, fully handmade 20th anniversary collection will be displayed at Paris’Haute Couture Fashion Week on 5th July.

To underline their values as a slow fashion brand, they offer customers the opportunity to rent dresses from their store, as a way of encouraging longevity and accessibility. All pieces aren’t on display at once, but on rotation and making the selection interesting and diverse throughout the seasons.

All collections are based on the designer Paola Suhonen’s childhood memories, with the 2018 collection being no exception. The story in this collection named ‘Amber, Shells and Stones’ is inspired by an old amber pendant Paola found in her mother’s jewellery box.

“It was strangely captivating and enchanting, both beautiful and melancholic. Time and life confined inside copper and yellow amber. The same kind of magic is within other stones and minerals, too. Compressed time; energy and passing years crystallized. Strong and delicate. Along came pearls, seashells and crystals, the jewels of nature.”

We absolutely adore Ivana Helsinki’s newest collection, with it’s warm and soft colors of amber, the delightful sequin pieces throwing sun beams all around, and the lovely details inviting it’s bearer to daydream. We had some of the pieces from the collection and shot them in the stunning architectural surroundings of Tiedekulma and Kaisaniemi Park.

Model: Minna Kosonen

Photographer: Laura Iikkanen

Makeup and hair: Mira Luhtala

Images courtesy of Laura Iikkanen.

