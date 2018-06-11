Introducing Vestiarium AW19

For AW18, Vestiarium treats us to a soft, yet delicious color palette and some new shapes to add to their ‘super wool’ (machine washable pure wool) pieces, but still staying true to their elegant silhouettes and structured details.
Vestiarium‘s latest offering is all about celebrating versatile combinations and invites you to play with different colors. Their woolen pieces are one of my top choices for wrapping myself this autumn in a splash of colour!
The interesting thing about Vestiarium’s way of manufacturing their clothing is that the design starts with a shape, a surface or a specific technique rather than a trend. Their gradually evolving collection and timeless design speaks of their values of slow fashion, and they are known for dressing women of all shapes and sizes. As a customer, you have the opportunity to choose between their ready-to-wear pieces, or you can make your wardrobe that just little more personal with their exquisite made-to-measure service.
Why not take a look at their collection and let us know which pieces you have your eye on for this autumn?
