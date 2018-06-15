Talisker whisky is treating you to a special treat of food and outdoor delights this summer! Together with Danish chef sensation Mikkel Karstad, Scandinavian Detours have created THE food event of the summer, treating gastronomy lovers and outdoor enthusiasts with a glamping experience in the Stockholm Archipelago, on the island of Fejan.
The spirit of adventure possessed by the founders of Talisker is the source of inspiration for the Scandinavian Detours concept. Teaming up with some of the most experienced adventurers in Scandinavia, has allowed the tours to inspire people who may not have thought the outdoors was for them. At Fejan Outdoors, guests have the opportunity to experience the rather unexplored Scandinavian Archipelago during a guided hike, spend a comfortable night in the luxurious Fejan Canvas Hotel – tents made out of thick canvas, with a huge bed and a wooden fired stove tucked inside; and enjoy meals prepared outdoors over an open fire with locally sourced ingredients, by chef sensation Mikkel Karstad.
As more people tend to choose adventures and experiences over sunbathing at crowded tourist beaches, Talisker together with Scandinavia’s top explorers, wanted to create an adventure for people to discover the often unexplored Scandinavian archipelago. The outdoors with a twist of luxury and the best food on offer? What more could you want? Oh and yes, there will be a lot fo Talisker whisky.
Images courtesy of Scandinavian Detours
Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.
