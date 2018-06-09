Editorial: Summer Memories

A portrait of summer; slow life, sleeping in, late breakfast, time to relax, looking at souvenirs and enjoyment of the details in everyday life. It is all a part of creating those wonderful memories we keep all year around.
Sleeping In
Orion table | Harald Hermanrud, Beoplay headphones | B&O, Black Vase | Kähler X Stine Goya
Ceramic sculpture | Maria Lenskjold, White ceramic vase | Maria Lenskjold,
Black ceramic vase | Maria Lenskjold, Green jug |Kähler
Summer Cleaning
Bookcase Homer ‘H24’ | Harald Hermanrud, Uh la la lid bowls | Stilleben, Pottery | Maria Lenskjold,
Edge pot | Stilleben
Late Breakfast
Chairs + tablecloth | Society Rem from Stilleben, Napkins | Society Rem from Stillebe
Marble cake stand | Hsp from Skjalm, Blue dining bowls | Serax from Skjalm P
Slow Life
Water glasses | Stilleben, Silver snail bowl | Skjalm P,
French coffee cup, Rainbow plate, Kitchen towel + Sunday cutlery series | HAY
Relaxing
Eva chair | Bruno Mathsson, 2221 Safari chair | Børge Mogensen, Lamp | Santa & Cole Cestita,
Glass vases | &Tradition, Water jug | Zafferano Gessato from Stilleben, Chrome bowl | Hsp from Skjalm P.
Travel Souvenirs
Snoopy lamp | by Floss, Bialetti espresso machine | Skjalm P., Notepad and sketchbook | Etiket
Fornasetti sardines candle | HAY, Stilleben X Blueleaves coffee spoon | tilleben, French coffee cup | HAY,
Rory flowerpot | HAY
Art Direction and Styling: Vildfang Design Studio
Photographer: Céline Hallas
