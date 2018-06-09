Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Summer Memories

A portrait of summer; slow life, sleeping in, late breakfast, time to relax, looking at souvenirs and enjoyment of the details in everyday life. It is all a part of creating those wonderful memories we keep all year around.

 

Sleeping In

Orion table | Harald Hermanrud, Beoplay headphones | B&O,  Black Vase | Kähler X Stine Goya

Ceramic sculpture | Maria Lenskjold, White ceramic vase | Maria Lenskjold,

Black ceramic vase | Maria Lenskjold, Green jug |Kähler

 

Summer Cleaning

Bookcase Homer ‘H24’ | Harald Hermanrud, Uh la la lid bowls | Stilleben, Pottery | Maria Lenskjold,

Edge pot | Stilleben

 

Late Breakfast

Chairs + tablecloth | Society Rem from Stilleben, Napkins | Society Rem from Stillebe

Marble cake stand | Hsp from Skjalm, Blue dining bowls | Serax from Skjalm P

 

Slow Life

Water glasses | Stilleben, Silver snail bowl | Skjalm P,

French coffee cup, Rainbow plate, Kitchen towel + Sunday cutlery series | HAY

 

Relaxing

Eva chair | Bruno Mathsson,  2221 Safari chair | Børge Mogensen, Lamp | Santa & Cole Cestita,

Glass vases | &Tradition, Water jug | Zafferano Gessato from Stilleben, Chrome bowl | Hsp from Skjalm P.

 

Travel Souvenirs

Snoopy lamp | by Floss, Bialetti espresso machine | Skjalm P., Notepad and sketchbook | Etiket

Fornasetti sardines candle | HAY, Stilleben X Blueleaves coffee spoon | tilleben, French coffee cup | HAY,

Rory flowerpot | HAY

 

Art Direction and Styling: Vildfang Design Studio

Photographer: Céline Hallas

 

