Editorial: Repetitions

Built and inspired by nature’s own repetition.
Photographer: Linda Andersson
Hair: Annie Ankervik
Make up: Lina Hasselgren
Stylist: Sandra Ekenstam
Models: Klara and Charlie @ MP Stockholm
For more beauty editorials, head this way.
Tags: webitorial
Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.
Photography: Alice Åkerblom Photography Assistant: Erik J. Ögnelooh Hair…
For AW18, Vestiarium treats us to a soft, yet delicious color palette and…
Photographer: Jonas Lundberg Styling and make-up: Kristin Brulay Hair: Johanna…