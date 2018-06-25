Nordic Style Magazine

Cecilie Bahnsen’s Ethereal Dream for Spring

Although summer has only just begun, Cecilie Bahnsen is making us dream of next Spring. Juxtaposing the feminine and the masculine, with the innocence of Japanese beauty, the collection takes inspiration from the artist Osamu Yokonami.

Outfits are structured but soft, in lightweight cotton, silk and lace, allowing the sunlight to dance with the fabric and the wearer’s body. The key shape for Spring 2019 according to Cecilie? The oversized shirt dress. All lengths and patterns, teamed with knits and oh so lovely. There is draping, looping and big sleeves galore, with every item being different, but beautifully coherent.

The collection is a celebration of womanhood and femininity, but shows strength and robustness, everything a modern woman would want. The big silhouettes and flowing fabrics are a freeing sight for next Spring, and are something I can’t wait to embrace. There is light and freedom on the horizon, and Cecilie Bahnsen is bringing it.

Sophia Groves

Editor-in-Chief and Art Director

Sophia is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London.

