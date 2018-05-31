Minimarket always have a sprawling mix of references for their collections; their hallmark is their range of bold, vibrant prints that are created in-house each season. The brand’s modern, fun approach to accessories has also helped cement their reputation internationally as one of Sweden’s most promising labels, so their upcoming collection with household name Åhléns is going to be very exciting.
The limited edition collection (which will be on sale in Åhléns stores across Sweden) will consist of 16 pairs of shoes, featuring both new styles and Minimarket classics such as the Wedge Zipper and Nova shoe. There are everyday favourites and some very eye-catching must haves, that you are definitely going to want in your collection!
“It feels great to finally present our unique shoe collection for Åhléns customers. The collection contains several long-awaited classics missing by our followers, and brand new models with details and design that fit for several occasions, from rainy days to after work” says Sofie Elvestedt of Minimarket
Prices vary from €160 – 250 and the collection will be available in store and on åhlens.se
Just as crazy about shoes as the rest of us? Find more cool kicks here!
Tags: Åhléns, minimarket
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
Photography: Alice Åkerblom Photography Assistant: Erik J. Ögnelooh Hair…
Talisker whisky is treating you to a special treat of…
For AW18, Vestiarium treats us to a soft, yet delicious color palette and…