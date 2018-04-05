Sónar Reykjavík Highlights

Spring is in the air!
As the snow melts and the days grow longer, we all start to feel the sweet relief that comes with trading your wool hat for some cool shades and tossing your overbearing winter coat into a dark closet where it belongs.
In Reykjavík, Iceland, we usually have to wait a little bit longer for spring to arrive, which can be a bit frustrating so we sometimes need a bit of distraction. One such distraction is Sónar music festival, which takes place during this time of year specifically to enjoy the last charms of winter before they alude us. “Stars of electronica, hip hop and advanced music come together under the Northern Lights in the world’s northernmost capital,” Sónar organisers promise, dubbing it “the quintessential winter festival.”
This annual event brought out music lovers eager to appreciate good tunes and dance away seasonal depression, as well as finally taking their colorful fashion out of hybernation. Despite the event’s capacity of only about 3.500 guests, Sónar organisers take pride in attracting a wide variety of high quality musical talent. This year’s line-up consisted of a number of international artists, such as Danny Brown, Nadia Rose, Lindstrøm and Troyboi, as well as a host of local talent, GusGus, Sykur, Svala and Reykjavíkurdætur to name a few.
The intimacy of this event combined with the invigorating music and vibrant fashion made for an atmosphere that is truly something to experience.
Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík
Aníta Björk/SónarReykjavík
Stefán Páls/SónarReykjavík
Berglaug/SónarReykjavík
Ívar Eyþórs/SónarReykjavík
Hjördís Jónsdóttir/SónarReykjavík
The dates have already been set for Sónar 2019! For more information visit www.sonarreykjavik.com
