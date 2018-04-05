Nordic Style Magazine

Sónar Reykjavík Highlights

Spring is in the air!

As the snow melts and the days grow longer, we all start to feel the sweet relief that comes with trading your wool hat for some cool shades and tossing your overbearing winter coat into a dark closet where it belongs.

In Reykjavík, Iceland, we usually have to wait a little bit longer for spring to arrive, which can be a bit frustrating so we sometimes need a bit of distraction. One such distraction is Sónar music festival, which takes place during this time of year specifically to enjoy the last charms of winter before they alude us. “Stars of electronica, hip hop and advanced music come together under the Northern Lights in the world’s northernmost capital,” Sónar organisers promise, dubbing it “the quintessential winter festival.”

This annual event brought out music lovers eager to appreciate good tunes and dance away seasonal depression, as well as finally taking their colorful fashion out of hybernation. Despite the event’s capacity of only about 3.500 guests, Sónar organisers take pride in attracting a wide variety of high quality musical talent. This year’s line-up consisted of a number of international artists, such as Danny Brown, Nadia Rose, Lindstrøm and Troyboi, as well as a host of local talent, GusGus, Sykur, Svala and Reykjavíkurdætur to name a few.

The intimacy of this event combined with the invigorating music and vibrant fashion made for an atmosphere that is truly something to experience.

Briet_SonarHall_2018_AsgeirHelgi-8382

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

Null+Void_SónarHall_2018_AnítaBjörk-41

Aníta Björk/SónarReykjavík

BAD GYAL_HALL_2018_StefánPáls (9 of 10)

Stefán Páls/SónarReykjavík

JOEYCHRISTSHOW_SonarClub_2018_Berglaug-13

Berglaug/SónarReykjavík

BenFrost_SónarClub__2018_ÍvarEyþórs (1 of 2)

Ívar Eyþórs/SónarReykjavík

SilviaKastel_SonarComplex_2018_AsgeirHelgi-9158

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

BAD GYAL_HALL_2018_StefánPáls (4 of 30)

Stefán Páls/SónarReykjavík

©Klein_SónarComplex_2018_©HjördísJónsdóttir-3

Hjördís Jónsdóttir/SónarReykjavík

Cyber_SonarClub_2018_AsgeirHelgi-9053

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

Sunna_SonarComplex_2018_AsgeirHelgi-8071

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

Sunna_SonarComplex_2018_AsgeirHelgi-8091

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

Crowd_Harpa_2018_AnítaBjörk-5

Aníta Björk/SónarReykjavík

Danny Brown_CLUB_2018_StefánPáls (2 of 3)

Stefán Páls/SónarReykjavík

DannyBrown_SónarClub__2018_ÍvarEyþórs (8 of 9)

Ívar Eyþórs/SónarReykjavík

CYBER_SonarClub_2018_Berglaug-8

Berglaug/SónarReykjavík

MightyBear_SónarComplex_2018_©HjördísJónsdóttir-5

Hjördís Jónsdóttir/SónarReykjavík

NadiaRose_SonarHall_2018_AsgeirHelgi-2085

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

RVKDTR_Sonarhall_2018_Berglaug-36

Berglaug/SónarReykjavík

NullVoid_SonarHall_2018_AsgeirHelgi-8907

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

Sykur_SónarHall_2018_©HjördísJónsdóttir-3

Hjördís Jónsdóttir/SónarReykjavík

Crowd_SónarComplex_2018_AnítaBjörk-34

Aníta Björk/SónarReykjavík

Bjarki_CLUB_2018_StefánPáls (5 of 6)

Stefán Páls/SónarReykjavík

Lindstrom_SonarHall_2018_AsgeirHelgi-0064

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

Vök_SónarHall__2018_ÍvarEyþórs (4 of 5)

Ívar Eyþórs/SónarReykjavík

Vok_SonarHall_2018_AsgeirHelgi-9352

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

JulianMayorga_SonarComplex_2018_AsgeirHelgi-8353

Ásgeir Helgi/SónarReykjavík

Underworld_SónarClub__2018_ÍvarEyþórs (8 of 14)

Ívar Eyþórs/SónarReykjavík

The dates have already been set for Sónar 2019! For more information visit www.sonarreykjavik.com

Hugrún Hannesdóttir

Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional. Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.

