This note was written by Nordic Style Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief.
It is with great pleasure that I today can announce that our online magazine now exists in the real world.
We have worked intently since 2012, giving you daily updates from our Nordic countries. Our online endeavor and your undying support have taken us to a world-leading position in the industry, being the only international, independent magazine with a solid, expert focus on Nordic fashion, art, culture, and design. It is through distribution agreements with Barnes&Noble in the U.S. that we were able to expand our platform to print.
It was important to us that the first issue resulted in an honest depiction of our Nordic societies and talents. Therefore, we scoured the web to find the best photographers, stylists, and people to help us out and it resulted in a 228-page-magazine packed with inspiring and unique interviews, art pieces, fashion editorials, poetry and thoughtful texts.
Share your NSM experience with us by tagging @nordicstylemag on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. If you have any comments or suggestions for the next issue send us an e-mail [email protected]
/ Jonas Eriksson, Editor-in-Chief
Tags: ss18
Nordic Style Magazine's Editor-in-Chief. Currently based in Stockholm.
Want to get in touch with Jonas? Send an e-mail to [email protected]
Kiasma Commision by Kordelin – some great news for artists!…
Fashion weeks have begun and ended, the weather has warmed…
Christmas, dare I say it, is nearly here. Which means…