Nordic Style Magazine

Launch: Nordic Style Magazine in print

Nordic Style Magazine is now finally available in print!

After six years of sharing Nordic talent with the world on our beloved site, we have finally published our very first printed magazine. After much anticipation, hard work and lots of tender loving care, we couldn’t be happier with this fruit of our labor, and our readers’ amazing response.

For your very own copy of Nordic Style Magazine’s SS18 issue, click here.

Here are a few photos from our Nordic Style Magazine in print launch event, held at Reykjavík’s Nostra Restaurant.

Nordic Style Magazine Launch

Photos by Daniel Leeb & @cinecycle

Special thanks to:

Einstök Beer

Ljótu Kartöflurnar

Nostra Restaurant

Omnom Chocolate

Reykjavík Letterpress

Sóley Organics

Hugrún Hannesdóttir

Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional. Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.

