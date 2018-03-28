After six years of sharing Nordic talent with the world on our beloved site, we have finally published our very first printed magazine. After much anticipation, hard work and lots of tender loving care, we couldn’t be happier with this fruit of our labor, and our readers’ amazing response.
Here are a few photos from our Nordic Style Magazine in print launch event, held at Reykjavík’s Nostra Restaurant.
Photos by Daniel Leeb & @cinecycle
Special thanks to:
Einstök Beer
Ljótu Kartöflurnar
Nostra Restaurant
Omnom Chocolate
Reykjavík Letterpress
Sóley Organics
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
