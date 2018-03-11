Welcome to Benedicta’s Room.
Observe the exciting and unexpected color combinations while taking in the 60’s pop art ambiance that inspired Halldóra Sif Guðlaugsdóttir, head designer and founder of brand the new Icelandic fashion label, Sif Benedicta.
After graduating as a fashion designer from Iceland University of the Arts, Halldóra worked with several exciting fashion design labels, such as Olympia Le-tan and Alexander McQueen, before ultimately returning to her homeland of Iceland to start her very own company.
Sif Benedicta’s first collection, Benedicta’s Room, is inspired by art deco and art nouveau. It sets out to create contrast in color and use unconventional combinations of shape and color to highlight the smallest details. The bold silhouettes along with the varying textures and intricate design make it a wonderful range of ‘that one statement piece’ that so many of us find ourselves constantly searching for.
We can’t wait to see more from this welcome new addition to the Icelandic fashion design scene.
