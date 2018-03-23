Nordic Style Magazine

DesignMarch Highlights

This past weekend was the tenth year of DesignMarch! The design festival, created by the Iceland Design Centre and “born out of a recession” has grown and blossomed over the last decade and effectively breathed life into the entire Icelandic design scene. Today Iceland can proudly boast of a wide varitey of different innovative companies and designers making anything from art and fashion to food and fonts – and pretty much everything in between.

There has been a great increase of awareness in Iceland – as in the rest of the world – and events such as DesignMarch have fuelled the fire of change. With every passing year comes a surge of new ideas of solutions to problems big and small and creativity is celebrated and welcomed as a vital part of out society. From environmental problems, social issues, human and animal rights and even just for plain old fun, Icelandic designers have developed a culture of creative thinking, open-mindedness and innovation.

It’s been quite an experience to observe DesignMarch grow and evolve in to the fun and inspiring event that it is today. Now heading into its preteens, we can’t wait to see what it has in store for us in the future.

Take a look at some of this year’s highlights!

Photos courtesy of DesignMarch

For more information about DesignMarch visit www.designmarch.is

Hugrún Hannesdóttir

Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional. Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.

