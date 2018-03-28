Editorial: White or Black

White or black objects. Items collected through life, bargained at second-hand markets, some passed down through heritage, others bought in pure desire. Handmade or factory produced, but all with a story to tell, bringing memories and nostalgia. Grouped together with Scandinavian simplicity and minimalism.
Photography: Miguel Varanda
Styling: Malin Holmudd
Tags: webitorial
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
