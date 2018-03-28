Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: White or Black

White or black objects. Items collected through life, bargained at second-hand markets, some passed down through heritage, others bought in pure desire. Handmade or factory produced, but all with a story to tell, bringing memories and nostalgia. Grouped together with Scandinavian simplicity and minimalism.

editorial white or black 7

editorial white or black 6

editorial white or black 5

editorial white or black 4

editorial white or black 3

editorial white or black 2

editorial white or black 1

Photography: Miguel Varanda

Styling: Malin Holmudd

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

