Editorial: Scandinavian Spring

Scandinavian Spring

Scandinavian Spring is shot by Lindita Neziri and Per Nilsson.

Photographer: Linitda Neziri @lindita.neziri & Per Nilsson @per.nilsson
Stylist: Miccaela Larsson @miccaaelaa
Hair & Make Up: Elvira Berglund @elvira.berglundh
Models:  Klara Jämterud, Love Ström, Mikaela Brodin & Theo Thorsell from MP Stockholm

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

