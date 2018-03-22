Design is all about finding solutions. While by the simplest definition design could be said to focus largely on aesthetics, if you’d ask a designer about their product they’d probably tell you a story of a problem they noticed that might possibly be solved with the right innovative idea. Theodóra Alfreðsdóttir is one such designer.
During her exhibition at this year’s DesignMarch, Theodóra demonstrated the first stage in her investigation into the widespread problem of wasteful manufacturing. Focusing on moulds used in product manufacturing, she explored the idea of extending the use of an otherwise discarded object.
“Mould making is fundamental to many manufacturing processes, both in small batch productions and mass manufacture. In those processes the mould is indispensable for bringing the desired object into existence. The making of the actual mould is a painstaking task. The better the mould is the better the final result will be. When the mould has been used to cast however many objects it is put to one side and the focus shifts onto the object it has created. Is it possible to extend a mould’s lifetimes, and by doing so, maintaining its value long after the casting process, by making equally desirable as the realized object?
With technological developments, urbanization and increased consumerism, among other factors, the general public has grown disconnected from manufacturing processes. By making the process transparent and literally create a relationship between the ‘how’ of the making of and the final object, the audience gets a step closer to that object as well as other similar objects in nearest environment.”
Photos courtesy of Theodóra Alfreðsdóttir
For more information about DesignMarch visit www.designmarch.is
For more information about MÓT / MOULDS visit www.theodoraalfredsdottir.com
SaveSaveSaveSave
SaveSave
Tags: designmarch 2018, product design
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
Icelanders love swimming pools. This is a fact. No matter…
Welcome to Benedicta’s Room. Observe the exciting and unexpected color…
It’s safe to say that the Geysir F/W17 fashion show…