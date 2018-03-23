Nordic Style Magazine

DesignMarch: Hildur Yeoman’s VENUS

“Beauty, longing, hope and spring,” are the fundamental aspects of Hildur Yeoman‘s new collection VENUS. Drawing inspiration from the goddess of love, the Icelandic fashion designer celebrated  a great love and respect for nature at her DesignMarch event this past weekend.

The event definitely did not disappoint its guests. Yeoman has been an active participant in the festival in previous years, and the carefully thought out and well executed concept ensured that the high standard she has previously set was effectively met, if not surpassed. The harmonious combination of live music, fashion show and performance art came together to create an atmosphere reminiscent of a dreamlike fairytale.

Take a look the wonderful collection, and photos from the event below!

Photos by Saga Sig

For more information about DesignMarch visit www.designmarch.is

For more information about Hildur Yeoman’s collections visit www.hilduryeoman.com

Hugrún Hannesdóttir

Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional. Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.

