DesignMarch: ANGAN x SWIMSLOW

Icelanders love swimming pools. This is a fact. No matter how cold, windy or rainy the weather may be, and if you’ve ever been to Iceland or known an Icelander then you know this to be true, nothing stops us from enjoying a good soak in a hot tub or a lap around the local pool. This particular collaborative DesignMarch event was a celebration of this age-old Icelandic tradition.
Both brands strive to create sustainable and environmentally friendly products. Angan, founded by Íris Ósk Laxdal, uses local ingredients like mineral rich sea salt and wild herbs from Icelandic nature in their skincare products while swimwear brand Swimslow, founded by Erna Bergmann, focuses heavily on minimising waste during manufacturing by using recycled materials like thread made with discarded fishing nets found in the ocean.
The DesignMarch event was held in the soothing ambiance of Natura Spa’s indoor pool, where guests enjoyed an ‘experience ceremony’ while sipping cocktails under the therapeutic sounds of gong music.
Photos courtesy of Angan and Swimslow
For more information about the brands visit www.swimslow.com and www.anganskincare.com
For more information about DesignMarch visit www.designmarch.is
SaveSave
Tags: designmarch 2018, skincare, swimwear
Hugrún is an art and design enthusiast from Iceland, with a deep appreciation for aesthetics that deviate from the conventional.
Being born and raised in the Reykjavík region, she draws inspiration from the city’s quirky small-town culture, and the diversity and individuality of its inhabitants.
Welcome to Benedicta’s Room. Observe the exciting and unexpected color…
It’s safe to say that the Geysir F/W17 fashion show…
Lilou et Loïc is a British brand with Scandinavian sensibility,…