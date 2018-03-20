“The inspiration for this work came from the admiration for the culture of the ancient people that still maintain their way of expressing themselves through their clothes and customs and that still serve as inspiration for many fashion projects … Showing that the future exists only if we respect the past. That’s why we mix traditional pieces with current pieces.” – Alain Egues
Vintage Kuchi Tribe Afghan wedding dress by Bô Couture
Vintage Lebanese wool coat by Bô Couture
Shirt: Gucci
Vintage Uzbek Ikat silk coat by Bô Couture
Shirt: Max Mara
Necklace: Tribe Masai Kenya
Vintage Bolivian “Altiplano” jacket 2 by Bô Couture
Photographer:
Alain Egues
www.alainegues.com
instagram alainegues
Stylist:
Hercules Terres
www.herculesterres.com
instagram hercules_terres
Retouch:
David Ernst
www.ernstphotography.com.br
instagram ernstphotography
Makeup&Hair:
Nastassia Tikhnovetskaja
www.peppermintcircus.com
instagram iamnastassia_
Model:
Alina Bürkle
www.pearlmanagement.de
SaveSave
Tags: beauty editorial, webitorial
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
Editorial Thoughts From Another Time, shot by Enzo Paredes Photographer: Enzo…
Sparkle and glitters are the new mattes. Here are our…
First thing first. Who doesn’t love a good face mask that…