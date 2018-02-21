Nordic Style Magazine

Nordic Fashion Trends SS18: Ice Cream Girl

We are absolutely in love with the pastel color that is the latest of Nordic fashion trends this SS18. 

Get inspired by different outfits we have selected for you from some of the best Scandinavian brands:

 

Helmut Lang  SS18

Rounded Collar Coat – Cos

Floral Pleated Midi Dress – & Other Stories

Tilden Mesh Skirt – Ganni

Shirt Thin Stripes Light blue – Anne Vest

Fresh Denim Jemma, Alpha Green – Mads Norgaard

Sweater – Anne Vest SS18

Halli Long Sleeve – Wood Wood

Joriko Flower Print – Acne Studios

Safari Shirt – Astrid Andersen

Relaxed Cashmere Sweater Bone –  Filippa K

Uma Sage – Elvine

Dheran Eucalyptus Shoes – Rodebjer

Beatrice De Franceschi

Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover (check out her pics on Insta). Currently based in Copenhagen, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.

