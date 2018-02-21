We are absolutely in love with the pastel color that is the latest of Nordic fashion trends this SS18.
Get inspired by different outfits we have selected for you from some of the best Scandinavian brands:
Rounded Collar Coat – Cos
Floral Pleated Midi Dress – & Other Stories
Tilden Mesh Skirt – Ganni
Shirt Thin Stripes Light blue – Anne Vest
Fresh Denim Jemma, Alpha Green – Mads Norgaard
Sweater – Anne Vest SS18
Halli Long Sleeve – Wood Wood
Joriko Flower Print – Acne Studios
Safari Shirt – Astrid Andersen
Relaxed Cashmere Sweater Bone – Filippa K
Uma Sage – Elvine
Dheran Eucalyptus Shoes – Rodebjer
Tags: ss18, trend
Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover (check out her pics on Insta). Currently based in Copenhagen, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.
