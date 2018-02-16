Nordic Style Magazine

Kiasma Commision by Kordelin

Kiasma Commision by Kordelin – some great news for artists!

The Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma has teamed up with the Alfred Kordelin Foundation to launch a new funding concept.

The idea is to promote and produce contemporary art in Finland and will be concentrated on one project each year. The selected artist will be supported by Kiasma’s staff considering their expertise and networks. In addition to providing international exposure the selected artist will be supported with a solo exhibiton at Kiasma and have their work added to the Finnish National Gallery collection.

The first Kiasma Commission by Kordelin artist is Helsinki-based Maija Luutonen (b. 1978). Luutonen works mainly with painting on paper; considering the surface as something temporary, she explores the relation and space between the artwork and the viewer, time and movement, and attempts to expand the terms of painting.

Artist Maija Luutonen. Photo: Finnish National Gallery / Petri Virtanen

 

Maija Luutonens work can be seen at Kiasma 09.02.2018-29.07.2018

The Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma
Mannerheiminaukio 2
Helsinki

 

Images Courtesy of Finnish National Gallery/ Petri Virtanen

