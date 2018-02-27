Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Thoughts From Another Time

Editorial Thoughts From Another Time, shot by Enzo Paredes

Photographer: Enzo Paredes www.enzoparedes.com
Model: Johanna Pettersson From Le Management
MUA & Hair: Milla Paananen
Stylist: Bianca Forsblom
Photographers Assistant: Christian Carvajal Johansson
Retoucher: Erik Ögnelooh

Beatrice De Franceschi

Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover (check out her pics on Insta). Currently based in Copenhagen, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.

