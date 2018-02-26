We asked Swedish artist Ina Nederdal if she wanted to create a digital art piece exclusively for Nordic Style Magazine. She said yes, and here’s the result.
How various forms and colors can work together and yet be strong and independent.
You can find more of Ina’s work here – a real inspiration boost!
Image courtesy of: Ina Nederdal
Tags: digital art, webitorial
Nordic Style Magazine's Fashion and Art Editor. Based in Stockholm and with a huge interest in online media.
