Sparkle and glitters are the new mattes. Here are our favorite sparkly lipglosses to wear alone or as lipstick toppers. Find your spark and sparkle on!
Huda Beauty Lip strobe in Saucy is the perfect muted metallic red with a rich golden sparkle. The Huda beauty strobe metallic lipglosses can be worn alone or layered with any of your favorite lipsticks to create the most dazzling lip color ever!
Fenty Beauty Gloss bomb is the ultimate must-have in your makeup bag kind of lipgloss. This universal shade feels and looks great on every skin tone while it delivers the most beautiful shine there is. If it’s good enough for Rihanna it’s good enough for us.
Look like a golden goddess with Anastasia Beverly Hills metallic lip gloss in Gilded. To complete the look, add gold glitter on top of the lip gloss for the sparkle of a lifetime.
Elizabeth Arden Luminous lipgloss in the color Diamond has been my go-to for the past month. The silky smooth texture feels amazing on the lips and the sparkle gives the illusion of fuller more moisturized lips in one swipe. Ideal for achieving the sexy natural bae look.
Images: Elizabeth Arden , Anastasia Beverly Hills , Fenty Beauty , Huda Beauty
Tags: Beauty moodboard, Lips, Sparkle
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
