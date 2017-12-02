Nordic Style Magazine

Marni x Stutterheim SS18

The word couture is probably the last word anyone would associate with functional outerwear or practical design. Except for Swedish Stutterheim. They have once again teamed up with the Italian couture brand Marni to create a Spring/Summer 18 capsule collection.

The avant-garde style of Marni meets the timeless and minimal Stutterheim design. Stutterheim creates handmade, high-quality rainwear, by using the finest craftsmanship. Their raincoats look amazing while remaining functional. The Marni aesthetic can be described as artsy textures, bold prints and bright colors all together. Together these two opposites become a perfect match between amazing craftsmanship, functionality, and aesthetics.

The capsule collections include 6 raincoats, three men’s and three women’s, where Stutterheim’s classic rubber-coated cotton is defined by blocks of contrasting rich colors and the playful graphics of horizontal lines. The spring designs also pay homage to the cocoon shape typical Marni’s hooded overcoats, creating an exclusive capsule of iconic new outerwear.

The garments created together with Stutterheim will be available in Marni boutiques and on marni.com.

Marni x Stutterheim Stutterheim
StutterheimImages: Agency V

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

