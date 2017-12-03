Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
nordic news october 2017 featured

Nordic News – October 2017

October went by so quickly, that we almost didn’t see it here at NSM HQ! But, never the less, we still have a huge round-up of all the latest news for you, with plenty of fashion, beauty and lifestyle things to feast your eyes on. So take a minute to sit down and read on…

  • Fast forward to 2015. Lena and Jonas wanted to start a new brand, and denim was a natural choice for both of them considering their background in the industry. Jeanerica Jeans & Co was born and aren’t we thankful for it.
  • The North Face. The ICONIC Nupste Jacket. 25 Years on. It’s better than ever.
  • Need some design inspiration? Why not take a look at Part 1 of our series with interior stylist Malin Holmudd.
  • All fired up to renovate your home? Take a look at some simple design tips from of our own Beatrice.
  • Let’s take a break from the cold and think back to those lighter summer days with the help of this stunning and playful editorial ‘Summer Memories’ by Eivind Hamran.

nordic news october

  • André 3000 is now at the helm of the shoe brand Tretorn and for the company’s ‘Nylite White Canvas’ 50th Birthday, there’s a huge collaboration on it’s way!
  • Whether you want to bring some autumn colours into your already existing eye palette, or are looking to try something completely new, we have some rouge eye make-up inspo for you to sink your teeth into.
  • A round-up of the top 10 Scandi fashion brands that you need to know. They must be on your radar, so take time to read this one and write them down!
  • Like a thrift shop on acid is only way we can describe Acne’s SS18 collection, but my goodness it is the perfect mix of granny dressing, luxe fabrics and 70’s Americana. You’re welcome.

nordic news october 2017

Tags:

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

Related Posts

Nordic News – September 2017

Nordic News Alert Dare I say it, Winter is coming…

Continue reading...

Nordic News – July 2017

Did someone say August? That’s right! With the year whizzing…

Continue reading...
europeanregional2017

L’Homme Rouge Wins Europe Regional – International Woolmark Prize

Okay, are you guys ready? Remember this post where we…

Continue reading...