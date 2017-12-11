Nordic Style Magazine

payday loans payday loans online online payday loans online loans installment loans payday loan spot loan loans online cash loans payday advance online installment loans
nordic news november 2017 ft

Nordic News – November 2017

Christmas, dare I say it, is nearly here. Which means manic present buying, house decorating, food prepping, and hopefully plenty of partying. If you’re looking for a little bit of quite amongst the festive noise, why not take a seat, grab a mulled wine or hot chocolate (or both) and catch up with all the latest news from NSM HQ and Nordic world.

  • Probably the most important guide you will read this month is: ‘How to Dress Up When You’re Ballin’ on A Budget’. That’s right, we’ve teamed up with ASOS to bring you all the best looks and trends for the party season when you’re on a budget! You can thank us later.
  • Situation Sthlm works to support homeless people and have collaborated with Beckmans College of Design to create a jacket for their magazine vendors. We think this is a wonderful collaboration for a great cause, go team!
  • Kajsa Grytt just released her feminist anthem Mina Girls (My Girls), after the essential #metoo and #närmusikentystnar campaigns flared up, she knew it was the only song she could release, and what an anthem it is!
  • Swedish streetwear brand New Black has teamed up with jewellery designer Göran Kling. The result of their collaboration is the collection ‘PEACE’  featuring clothing and jewellery emblazoned with the peace sign.
  • Editorial: Nelipot by the wonderful Alice Åkerblom

nordic news november 2017

  • Swedish shoe brand Eytys, is launching their first ready-to-wear collection. The capsule collection includes three styles of unisex jeans inspired by MTV but with a refined workwear aesthetic, and AMAZING campaign visuals.
  • For SS18, Cheap Monday explored the contagiousness of creativity and flew to to Kiev, Ukraine, after hearing about their buzzing fashion and club scene. The team was inspired by the strong entrepreneurial force found in the city and by the very contagious creative vibe spreading around like wildfire through small DIY brands, independent record shops, and huge rave parties.
  • In two short years, ARKK’s minimalist silhouettes are in over 37 countries across the world. They are giving sneaker fans something new, and something a little more upscale from the everyday runner. The brand have just launched their Pre-Spring 2018 line, that also includes three women-exclusive models, yay!
  • The best glitter eyeshadows to party in. Period.
  • This is Unbehaved, a playful and chic fashion editorial shot by Agnes Strand.
  • Munthe Pre-Spring 18 – A lesson in luxury and comfort with all the elegance you could ever want.

nordic news november 2017

Tags:

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

Related Posts

nordic news october 2017 featured

Nordic News – October 2017

October went by so quickly, that we almost didn’t see…

Continue reading...

Nordic News – September 2017

Nordic News Alert Dare I say it, Winter is coming…

Continue reading...

Nordic News – July 2017

Did someone say August? That’s right! With the year whizzing…

Continue reading...