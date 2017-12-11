Nordic News – November 2017

Christmas, dare I say it, is nearly here. Which means manic present buying, house decorating, food prepping, and hopefully plenty of partying. If you’re looking for a little bit of quite amongst the festive noise, why not take a seat, grab a mulled wine or hot chocolate (or both) and catch up with all the latest news from NSM HQ and Nordic world.
Tags: nordic news
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
October went by so quickly, that we almost didn’t see…
Nordic News Alert Dare I say it, Winter is coming…
Did someone say August? That’s right! With the year whizzing…