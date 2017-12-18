Inside The Home with Malin Holmudd – Part 3

Part 3 of our interior design interview series with Malin Holmudd features a family from Sweden looking to bring warmth and coziness into their home. There’s plenty of color, pattern, and personal touches to go around, with suitable space for all the family’s needs.
Family members: Mia, Jon, and their two children
Location: South Sweden
House size: 140m²
Year built: 1920
When we first saw the house, we went to look at it with friends who wanted to buy it. Mia was pregnant with Moa, quite emotional, and fell in love with the house, we had to buy it!
We’ve changed almost everything. We moved the kitchen to another room, built a new bathroom, put in new floors, wallpapers, and colors.
It has a warm and welcoming feeling, and it’s ours. We love the old fireplace and the new kitchen!
That everyone feels welcome.
Romantic and colorful. We try to only buy things that we really love, and we like to mix old with new.
A lot of our furniture is from Homeline, where Jon works. But we like to mix and match, our favorite shop is Posh Living in Stockholm.
Different cultures and traveling.
That you can see that we live here. This is our home and we made it what it is today.
Velvet!
Music. Jon is a dedicated guitarist and we all love to play and sing together.
We are adding a new extension to the house with a new entrance and a spacious living room.
Only choose what you like, don’t just follow fashion trends…
Interior styling: Malin Holmudd & Linda Agnesund
Photography: Miguel Varanda
You can read Part 1 and Part 2 of this series and we also have some handy design tips for you!
Tags: malin holmudd
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
Quiet portraits that speak loudly through a soft color palette,…
We’re back for part 2 of our series with Swedish interior…
Alma is a member club and meeting place for innovators…