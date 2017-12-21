Editorial: To Gaze After

your gaze
across
my cheeks
turned them
into
strawberry fields
Photography: Sophia Groves
Styling: Alicia Terminiello
Hair & Make-up: Moomal Moghul
Model: Gabrielle Meys @ Milk Management
Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.
