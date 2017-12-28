Beauty Editorial: Warm Ink

” Warm Ink is about the beauty behind powerful colors like red, orange and yellow”
Image 1
Lace body – Playtex
Leather gloves – Acosta
Index finger – gold and silver double ring and turtle ring by Aristocrazy
Middle finger – Eye ring by Anton Heunis
Ring finger – silver rings by Pretty Rumour
Pinky finger – diamond ring by Aristocrazy
Tags: webitorial
Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.
“Cinnabar is a fusion of earthy autumn colours and bold…
your gaze across my cheeks turned them into strawberry fields…
Missing flowers Photographer: Bernhardina Hörnstein Hair & make-up: Jasmine…