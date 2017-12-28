Nordic Style Magazine

Beauty Editorial: Warm Ink

” Warm Ink is about the beauty behind powerful colors like red, orange and yellow”

Photographer: Laurence De Rien
Stylist: Raquel Trejo
Makeup and hair: Sasha Bagimova
Model: Coco (Francina Models)

Image 1

Lace body – Playtex
Leather gloves – Acosta
Index finger – gold and silver double ring and turtle ring by Aristocrazy
Middle finger – Eye ring by Anton Heunis
Ring finger – silver rings by Pretty Rumour
Pinky finger – diamond ring by Aristocrazy

Image 2
Furry coat – TCN
Crystal earrings – Anton Heunis
Image 3
Right hand (gold rings):
Index finger – crystal ring by Anton Heunis
Middle finger – seahorse ring by Aristocrazy
Ring finger – moon ring by Aristocrazy
Pinky finger – pearl and gold ring by Aristocrazy
Left hand (silver rings):
Index finger – lion head ring by Anton Heunis
Middle finger – crystal rings by Aristocrazy, spiral one by Pretty Rumour
Image 4
Pineapple brooch by Aristocrazy
Image 5
Knit jacket – TCN
Image 6
Lace body – Playtex
Image 7
Sweater – TBS
Earrings – Anton Heunis
Image 8
Earrings – Anton Heunis

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

