Beauty Editorial: Cinnabar

“Cinnabar is a fusion of earthy autumn colours and bold metallic. It comes together with an Asian inspired styling balanced with Scandinavian minimalism. Poise and elegance with the raw essence of Nordic beauty comes together in a warm cinnabar stained story.”

Left:
Dress – Wendy Heijne
Earring – Anita Berisha (Tictail)
Right:
Dress – Lou In Love (Tictail)
Jacket – Arethé Stockholm
Furr Scarf – Arethé Stockholm
Left:
Embroidered Body – Ivyrevel
Earrings – Jam+Rico (Tictail)
Right:
Kimono – Alice Fine (Tictail)
Earring – Ivyrevel
Top – FAS
Kimono – Polka (Tictail)
Earring – Ivyrevel
Left:
Kimono – Alice Fine (Tictail)
Right:
Top – Wendy Heijne
Earring – Anita Berisha (Tictail)
Left:
Dress – Lou In Love (Tictail)
Jacket – Arethé Stockholm
Furr Scarf – Arethé Stockholm
Right:
Eyes
MAC – Paint Pot ”Indianwood”
Pat Mcgrath – Metallic Gold Pigment
Sara Hill – ”Granet” pigment
Photography – Tony Ottosson
Styling – Alina Bendikova
Makeup – Elin Laine
Hair – Galina Nurmi
Model – Filippa L / MIKAs

Mariam Shakrchi

Mariam is a Middle Eastern/Swedish shopaholic who's always on the run to find the most amazing, unique clothing to take home. She’s currently studying Digital Design and has a background in styling and fashion marketing which she studied in Dubai. Besides an interest in fashion, beauty and skincare are big interests of hers, and even though fashion and beauty is a big part of her life she’s a strong believer in inner beauty. Mariam never uses the phrase ON FLEEK.

