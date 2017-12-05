A week ago, Alma won Guldstolen, Sweden’s architecture price for best interior 2017. The jury fell for Alma’s timeless simplicity, which is built on details and material giving an overall effect on the café and working areas across several floors.
December 1st, Christmas arrived at Alma. The shop is now full of limited products, sustainable textile crafts and unique design objects from brands such as Desplans, Noy Rd, Tufva Design and artist trio LAST. The biodynamic florist Mirja Bozarth Fornells has also opened her first shop-in-shop called BŌZÄRT with orders of bouquets in season, wreaths, Christmas flowers and spruce trees.
Desplans is an online gallery dedicated to limited architectural drawings which never been available to the public before. Drawings from Acne Studios first store in Paris and the controversial and not yet finished Guggenheim museum in Helsingfors can be found.
Starting today (6.12), LAST make their first pop-up outside the ateljé in Alma Shop. LAST is a traveling design experience founded in 2014, a shop which can occur anywhere. Behind LAST we find artists Åsa Jungnelius and Gustaf Nordenskiöld, and designer Fredrik Paulsen. It is a unique cooperation where art and crafts are sold directly to clients without any intermediaries. The assortment consists of strong solitarians who jointly create an expressive mix of objects for long use – a LAST to last.
Tags: ALMA, LAST
