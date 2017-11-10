Editorial: Beyond the White Collar

An editorial with one boy in focus, shot by Kira Blaker.
Photographer: Kira Blaker
Stylist: Sandra Ekenstam
Make-up/Hair: Ester Widell
Model: Lennart Frandsen / MP STOCKHOLM
Tags: webitorial
Emma is an energy bomb in a small package with an unstoppable drive. You'll find her walking down the streets of Stockholm in outfits brighter than a rainbow and silhouette weirder than granny's old underwear. As a former model and now working stylist, she has a belief that clothes can change a person and therefore the world.
