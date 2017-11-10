Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Beyond the White Collar

Beyond the White Collar

An editorial with one boy in focus, shot by Kira Blaker.

editorial white collar editorial white collar editorial white collar editorial white collar editorial white collar editorial white collar editorial white collar

 

Photographer: Kira Blaker
Stylist: Sandra Ekenstam
Make-up/Hair: Ester Widell
Model: Lennart Frandsen / MP STOCKHOLM

Emma Fridsell

Emma is an energy bomb in a small package with an unstoppable drive. You'll find her walking down the streets of Stockholm in outfits brighter than a rainbow and silhouette weirder than granny's old underwear. As a former model and now working stylist, she has a belief that clothes can change a person and therefore the world.

