Editorial: Unbehaved

This is Unbehaved, a playful and chic fashion editorial shot by Agnes Strand.

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

unbehaved

 

Photographer: Agnes Strand
Stylist: Josefine Hinsegård
Make-up Artist: Andrea Urholmen
Hair Stylist: Milla Paananen
Photographer’s Assistant: Pontus Rudolfsson
Models: Moa F and Elsa L @ Stockholmsgruppen

 

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

