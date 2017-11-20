Editorial: Unbehaved

This is Unbehaved, a playful and chic fashion editorial shot by Agnes Strand.
Photographer: Agnes Strand
Stylist: Josefine Hinsegård
Make-up Artist: Andrea Urholmen
Hair Stylist: Milla Paananen
Photographer’s Assistant: Pontus Rudolfsson
Models: Moa F and Elsa L @ Stockholmsgruppen
