For the homeless people of Stockholm, selling the street magazine Situation Sthlm is an important way back to society. But lately, the magazine has experienced a drop in sales. It has become more difficult for the vendors to be seen on the streets of Stockholm. Therefore a new jacket has been developed. One that distinguishes itself in the streets to help the vendors become more visible.
Situation Sthlm is a low-threshold business aimed at homeless, formerly homeless and socially vulnerable people to support their way back to society. The purpose of Situation Sthlm’s business is rehabilitation with work as a method. The magazine has been available for 22 years and is published once a month. Situation Sthlm is a non-profit association where all possible surpluses go back into the business. In addition to the revenue generated by magazine sales, the goal is to create a structure in their lives and to stimulate reduced addiction and abuse. But also to get help and support through the organization behind the magazine.
Beckman’s student Julia Andersen’s contribution won. Her jacket was further developed and implemented together with Fristads Workwear. The result is a black jacket that makes its wearer visible when needed – and almost invisible when not – with the help of a vest that is integrated into a special pocket. The vest can be obtained while selling the magazine and unfolded when the vendors want to be private.
The jacket is produced by Fristads Workwear and is water repellent, windproof and warm. The pockets have a fleece lining that warms your hands, reflective details and a lot of pockets – from spacious to anti-theft proof. Situation Sthlm’s over 300 active vendors each get one jacket.
Tags: Beckmans College of Design, Situation STHLM
Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.
