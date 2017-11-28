Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: Remote Control

PLAY. STOP. FORWARD.

 

Photographer: Beatrice De Franceschi

Model: Jacob Koopman

Beatrice De Franceschi

Beatrice is an Italian photographer and coffee lover (check out her pics on Insta). Currently based in Ireland, her biggest passion is to travel the world and buy clothes. She is passionate about fashion and has a crush for the Scandinavian interior design. She constantly enriches her knowledge by purchasing magazines and books.

