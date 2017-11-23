Nordic Style Magazine

NEW BLACK x Göran Kling

Swedish streetwear brand New Black has teamed up with jewelry designer Göran Kling. The result of their collaboration is the collection “PEACE”. Both of the brands have been referred to as pioneers in their respective segments from the very beginning. They share the perception that people and the industry are developed by questioning and daring to create new perspectives.

New Black has its core in Gothenburg’s underground culture, where founders Andreas Undén and Elias Gillberg have their roots. The brand has, since the beginning, been challenging the Swedish streetwear culture and they have played a big part in its change and development. New Black is now described as one of the world’s most exciting streetwear brands.

Göran Kling is famous for his handmade jewelry. His designs are characterized by solid craftsmanship, high quality and a playful design that pushes the limits. His jewelry has been worn by celebrities such as A$AP Rocky and Silvana Imam.

– I’ve always liked New Black’s design idea. It’s found in the street-culture and community with a clear concern for the customer as well as how the brand affects its environment. It feels both modern and sympathetic. I was therefore very pleased when New Black asked if I was interested in collaborating, Göran Kling says about the collaboration.

The limited collection PEACE includes everything from black t-shirts, hoodies, and track-pants to silver rings and necklaces, all of them featuring the peace symbol.

– We decided early that we wanted to work out of a symbol with a message. The peace sign is constantly relevant, but perhaps extra relevant for autumn 2017. It’s also a symbol that fits well with Göran Kling’s designs – and with New Black’s aesthetics. We often take inspiration from the 90’s hip-hop culture, where the peace sign is an iconic symbol, Elias from New Black says about the collection.

The limited collection is now available at New Black Store, Caliroots, and APLACE.

Pictures from Jung Relations.

