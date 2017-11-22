Nordic Style Magazine

nelipot editorial

Editorial: Nelipot

This is Nelipot.

Photographer: Alice Åkerblom
Stylist: Hakan Solak
Hair and MUA: Lisa Mård Johansson
Photo Assistant & Retoucher: Erik Ögnelooh
Models: Luana GenevieveRaina Masters at Iconic Management

Sophia Groves

Photographer, Graphic Designer and Writer

Sophia Groves is a photographer, graphic designer, and writer based in London, and co-founder of the production company View From The Van Productions.

