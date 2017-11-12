Nordic Style Magazine

Munthe ⎮ Pre-Spring 18 Collection

Danish brand Munthe, founded in 1994, is well known for their personal touch and innovative details to classic and elegant pieces. Their Pre-Spring 18 collection is no exception.

The brand presents an urban and comfy lookbook for their launch of Pre-Spring 18. The relaxed approach to formal wear gets a nonchalant twist by mixing the laid-back spirit of sportswear and knits on elegant and flowing materials. The lookbook visualizes the clothing as they are, and has an interesting and straightforward vibe.

What are your thoughts on their Pre-Spring 18 looks?

 

Images courtesy of Munthe

Click HERE for more Danish fashion

Mira Luhtala

Mira is a freelance makeup artist from the sunniest city in Finland, with arts and traveling close to heart. Now days based in Helsinki, she loves to meet up and collaborate with creative people.

