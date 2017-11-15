Nordic Style Magazine

Editorial: I Think You’ve Still Got Lightning Inside You

I Think You’ve Still Got Lightning Inside You

lightning Photographer Matilda Engström Stylist Miccaela Larsson Hair and Make up by Lovisa Lunneborg Model Linnéa Östberg / Stockholmsgruppen

Photo: Matilda Engström IG: @matildaengstroom

Styling: Miccaela Larsson IG: @miccaaelaa

MUA: Lovisa Lunneborg IG: @lovisalunneborg.mua

Have you seen our Run of Show editorial? Also styled by Miccaela!

Miccaela Larsson

Miccaela grew up on the west coast of Sweden but because of her love for fashion she spent the last few years living in Oslo and most recently London where she just graduated from London College of Fashion. Traveling, Aperol spritz and art are close to her heart and she is constantly searching for the perfect sunglasses.

